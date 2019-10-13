Screams will be heard of those seeking fresh polls: Sh Rashid

Ag Sabah

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid has termed the months of October, November and December important concerning political unrest in the country. He said that on October 26, he would uncover Fazlur Rehman’s agenda and screams would be heard of those who had been talking of [fresh] elections.

He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was in a quagmire after announcing a sit-in in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters, he said the JUI-F chief was working on a designed agenda which would take him to the blind alley from where he could not return. He said he would disclose on 26th the elements behind the agenda of Fazlur Rehman. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would successfully defeat all his opponents till Jan 31 and he (Imran) would become a hero.

The minister said that PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif was confused, as he was trying to play both sides, adding that line of the PPP, Fazlur Rehman and Shahbaz was not final yet. Time plays a vital role in war, love and politics, he said.

To a question, the minister said that he was ready to provide train to Fazlur Rehman if demanded like he had given it to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. He said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had played a key role in damaging PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif. "Now see, what Hassan and Hussain do for their father," he said, adding that the opposition would stop protesting if Prime Minister Imran announced the NRO for just six persons.

Commenting on the achievements of the prime minister, he said that it was Imran Khan who had protected the country from a complete default and his policies had brought stability to the Pakistani currency. He said the international community admired the vision of Imran Khan and he became successful in bringing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi under world pressure.

About the deficit of Pakistan Railways, he said it would be ended in the next three years. He said four bogies of economy class would be attached with the Jinnah Express from the 15th of this month and fare of the economy class would be reduced for the train.