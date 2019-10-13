CM Punjab abolishes class 5 board exams

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced Saturday abolishing board exams for class 5 students. He also issued Insaf Health Cards to teachers and their family members.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Salam Teachers’ Day at Awan-e-Iqbal, he said that under the Chief Minister Award Scheme, cash prizes of Rs500,000 each and commendatory certificates would be awarded to best male and female teachers in every district whereas cash prizes would also be distributed among headmistresses for their best services in schools. He also announced that a school from every district would be named after a teacher for their extraordinary services in the educational sector.