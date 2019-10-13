Two-day Science Mela starts

LAHORE: A two-day Lahore Science Mela 2019 organised by the Khwarizmi Science Society (KSS) in collaboration with Ali Institute of Education (AIE) started at the Ali Institute here on Saturday.

Celebrating the 150th anniversary of Periodic Table of Chemical elements, the festival was focused on the wonders of chemistry including elements, minerals, compounds, mining and major industrial processes. The festival is open to all inviting special interest of scientific organisations, aspiring scientists, researchers, and science professionals.

The Mela also acted a platform for scientific organisations to introduce themselves to the public. The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) pursuing its vision of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes also showcased its contribution to engineering, health, power, agriculture and biotechnology.

The visitors were also briefed about nuclear power as a clean, environment-friendly source of energy. Interactive sessions of PAEC scientists were also arranged with the general public and students to present the soft image of the PAEC as a progressive public sector organization engaged in cutting edge technological innovations.

The visiting students and researchers took special interests in the PAEC pavilion. They were particularly fascinated by the interactive models and simulations. They were keen to learn about PAEC contribution to international science research forums like CERN and IAEA.