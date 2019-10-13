Moosavi calls for no-visa facility for Zaireen

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has demanded of the governments of Iran and Iraq to eliminate visa requirement for Pakistani Zaireen. He said this while talking to a delegation of Zaireen led by Allama Muhammad Abbas Zaini, says a TNFJ press release.

Moosavi appreciated the steps taken by the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Iraq to resolve visa problems. He also praised the Iranian government for facilitating Pakistani Zaireen.

Agha Moosavi urged the government of Pakistan to take concrete actions to permanently resolve the issues faced by the Pakistani Zaireen at Taftan boarder. Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi reiterated his demand to start Quetta-Zahidan rail service which will also strengthen CPEC. Ship and ferry services for Zaireen also be started, cost of air-travel must be reduced, number of security convoys must be increased for Zaireen travelling by road while convoy dates must be set and announced so that Zaireen do not have to wait much in Quetta or Taftan.