close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 13, 2019

Teachers entire data to be made online

National

A
APP
October 13, 2019

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for School Education Murad Raas said on Saturday that despite challenges, e-transfer policy for teachers was successfully launched in the province.

Speaking at an event, "Salam Teachers Day" he said all the data and affairs, related to teachers would be made online within a year.

He said the shortage of teachers would soon be overcome after rationalization. The minister urged the teachers to pay full attention to impart quality education to children, adding the government would resolve their problems on priority basis. Secretary Schools Education Iram Bukhari said every year, "teacher of the Year Award'', would be given to a teacher of the province with cash prize of Rs 1 million.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan