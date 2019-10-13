Teachers entire data to be made online

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for School Education Murad Raas said on Saturday that despite challenges, e-transfer policy for teachers was successfully launched in the province.

Speaking at an event, "Salam Teachers Day" he said all the data and affairs, related to teachers would be made online within a year.

He said the shortage of teachers would soon be overcome after rationalization. The minister urged the teachers to pay full attention to impart quality education to children, adding the government would resolve their problems on priority basis. Secretary Schools Education Iram Bukhari said every year, "teacher of the Year Award'', would be given to a teacher of the province with cash prize of Rs 1 million.