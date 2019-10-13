31 health workers issued notices in Upper Dir

DIR: The district health officer has issued show-cause notices to 31 employees of the health department in Upper Dir district for absence from their duties.

It was said in the notice that the employees including doctors, paramedics, class-IV, and others were absent from duties, due to which patients have faced difficulties.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ikram said that most of the employees were involved in agitation against the government. He said they were also found absent by independent monitoring unit’s monitors during visits to their respective hospitals.

He said the provincial government, in the light of high court verdict, had declared health sector as essential services, due to which the employees should not do any kind of agitation.