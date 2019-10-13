Official found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: District Education Officer, Kolai-Palas, Nawab Ali was found dead in his room, officials said on Saturday. “The autopsy report showed he had been killed as he had received two bullets in his body,” a police official said. He said that a pistol was also found near the body. “We are investigating the case and hope the killers will be arrested soon,” he added.
