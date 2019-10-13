Two killed in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: Two persons were killed in two separate road accidents here on Saturday, police said. A school headmaster, Aurangzeb, was on his way home in Shergarh from the Government High School Malka in Buner when a speedy car hit his bike near a filling station in Sakhakot, leaving him dead on the spot. The police arrested the car driver, Ashfaq. In another incident, an 80-year old Wilayat Khan was crossing the road in Gulmira village when a motorcycle hit him. He died on the spot while the motorcyclist identified as Waseem sustained injuries after falling into a roadside canal. The police shifted the dead and injured to a hospital and launched investigation after registering the cases.