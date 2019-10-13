Lahore actress disappears in UK after claiming ‘slavery’

LONDON: A Pakistani stage dancer and model has disappeared in the United Kingdom (UK) after entering the country on entertainment visa reserved for performing artists.

Actress Rabica Sahar, based in Lahore but originally from Okara, came to the UK on 8th September, 2019 for three months to perform dance at various entertainment venues across the UK. She claimed asylum just five days after her arrival citing “slavery” and “human trafficking” as the reason, a source confirmed. It was her last day performing in London before moving onto her next show in Manchester when she dropped this bombshell on her fellow artists that she had decided to stay in the UK and will not go back to Pakistan.

This reporter understands that Rabica Sahar made this asylum request during an inspection raid that was conducted at the well-renowned London venue. Dozens of artists and visitors were present and nothing untoward was found by the immigration inspectors when they conducted the search.

A showbiz source told this reporter that the police interviewed the artists from Pakistan and other countries besides checking each corner of the venue including the residential rooms but found nothing wrong. The police didn’t find any immigration rules being violated or terms of the entertainment license being abused but the actress from Lahore told the immigration officers that she was being kept as a “slave” by the venue manager. The other artists who travelled with her from Pakistan made no such claim and were happy at the venue and were performing on their final night. According to a source, Rabica Sahar told one immigration officer that she thought she was being enslaved because her passport was with the club manager and its on that basis she left the venue being escorted by the police, later on claiming asylum using the same reason. However, several contradictions have emerged.

Several pictures of the actress have emerged on social media including her interviews in which she demonstrates that she is not being forced to visit or migrate by anyone but on her own free will. Documents show her making application for visa and confirming that she is going to the UK to perform. She posted videos and pictures from Muscat and London expressing her joy to be in London.

Prior to her arrival in the UK, Rabica Sahar gave interviews to newspapers in Pakistan and confirmed she was going to perform in various venues across the UK.

The actress told the immigration officer that she was being kept as a slave by another actress called Raveena who also travelled with her to the UK at the same time. Her husband rejected allegations and said in a statement to this reporter: “Raveena is my wife, she is of 21 years old and the Rabica is of 35 years old. How can she claim that Raveena made her slave. Raveena was accompanied with Rabica but she has nothing to do with her claim of slavery. She insisted me to arrange her UK visa which I did.” The three girls arrived in UK on 8th September and there were no performances scheduled until 11th September. During the first three days all three girls were visiting together and sight-seeing. Rabica used references to me and begged for inclusion in the troupe for UK which I arranged.” The producer said that Rabica gave dancing tests and her videos were uploaded on youtube. “I don’t know what happened to Rabica just in five days after landing in UK. I can’t believe that a lady happy to all of us wandering here and there and also visiting in London sight seeing happily but now she is claiming slavery. Its too strange for me.”