Armed forces ready to meet internal, external challenges: Air chief

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said that battle hardened armed forces of Pakistan are capable and ever ready to meet internal and external challenges.

"Our valiant armed forces are fully ready to respond befittingly in case of any misadventure," the CAS while addressing the passing out parade of the 140 Long Course, 31st Technical Graduate Course, 59th Integrated Course and 38th Graduate Course at Kakul said.

Cadets from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Bahrain and Sri Lanka were also among the passed out courses.

Chief of Air Staff reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets. The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Usman Shahid.

The President’s Gold Medal was awarded to Company Senior Under Officer Qasim Ayub, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal awarded to Under Officer Al Bazour from Palestine.

Chief of the Air Staff congratulated the passing out cadets and their parents for successful completion of training and commission into service.

The CAS said that Pakistan Armed Forces take pride in their sacrifices against war on terror and bringing peace and normalcy in the country.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan advised passing out cadets to remember that they have to come up to expectations of the nation by attaining the highest standards of professional excellence and personal conduct.

Earlier, upon arrival chief guest was received by Major General Akhtar Nawaz Satti, Commandant PMA.