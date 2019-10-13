Kashmir issue must be resolved as per UN resolutions: Erdogan

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country will continue support for the resolution of Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people and the relevant UN resolutions.

He was talking to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser during a meeting on the sidelines of third Regional Speakers Conference here.

The Turkish president termed the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A by India illegal and immoral and demanded an end to the curfew and oppression in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

President Erdogan underscored the importance of brotherly and friendly relations between Turkey and Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address at the UN General Assembly represented Muslim Ummah and Kashmiri people in real sense.

Erdogan said all religions reject terrorism and extremism and linking these to any specific religion was condemnable.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Qaiser underlined the need for enhancing connectivity between the regional countries to counter security threats.

He said terrorism was the common threat to nations and was adversely affecting the development and prosperity in the region.

Asad complimented President Erdogan’s stance on the Indian Occupied Kashmir in the UN General Assembly. He said the undemocratic steps taken by India had deprived the people of Kashmir of their legitimate right of identity, freedom of speech and movement besides other basic amenities of life.

He told the Turkish president that his stance had reinforced the voice of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

The speaker also appreciated the initiative of establishment of a joint television to counter Islamophobia and portray the true image of the religion of peace.

Asad said Islam was a religion of peace and tranquility and it abhorred terrorism in all its kinds and manifestations. He termed relations between Pakistan and Turkey exceptional, which were intertwined in religious, cultural and historic bonds.

Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop was also present during the meeting.

Asad will address the inaugural session of the 3rd conference of speakers and raise voice against Indian brutalities against people of Kashmir. The Speakers of National People’s Congress of China, Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Speaker Jolesi Jirga of Afghanistan, State Duma of Russia and Majlis-e-Shoora Islami of Iran are participating in the conference.