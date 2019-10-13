close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

Workshop on fifth generation war

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

Islamabad : Battlefield in the Fifth Generation War has expanded and has been converted into a global war and every educated man has the onus of responsibility to share. It was stated by the speakers while addressing the audience in two-day workshop held at Riphah International University.

Organized by Riphah Institute of Media Sciences in collaboration with Dawa Academy, Islamic International University, Ideology Council of Pakistan and University of Lahore, the workshop was addressed by prominent scholars, media experts and was attended by a large number of media students and teachers.

Dr. Mukhtar Alam, a former DG of two TV channels explained in details how various lines, shades and lights influence the human mind and inspire to take action in a particular direction. Brigadier Retired Sagheer Hussain enumerated various phases of war leading to the present fifth war generation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad