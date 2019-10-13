Workshop on fifth generation war

Islamabad : Battlefield in the Fifth Generation War has expanded and has been converted into a global war and every educated man has the onus of responsibility to share. It was stated by the speakers while addressing the audience in two-day workshop held at Riphah International University.

Organized by Riphah Institute of Media Sciences in collaboration with Dawa Academy, Islamic International University, Ideology Council of Pakistan and University of Lahore, the workshop was addressed by prominent scholars, media experts and was attended by a large number of media students and teachers.

Dr. Mukhtar Alam, a former DG of two TV channels explained in details how various lines, shades and lights influence the human mind and inspire to take action in a particular direction. Brigadier Retired Sagheer Hussain enumerated various phases of war leading to the present fifth war generation.