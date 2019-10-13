Ascendant, Hashoo Group collaborate

Islamabad :Sensitive to the lack of consistency in Pakistan’s fragmented budget accommodation segment, Ascendant, a hospitality business enabler, has teamed up with an established hotel operator, Hotel One, and made hundreds of the best budget hotels offering free wifi, reliable air conditioning, clean washrooms, and 'Book Now, Pay Later' facility available to millions of Pakistanis through its online and mobile reservation platforms found atwww.roomph.pk.

“Since the start of the year, our 30+ regional account managers have visited nearly 1,000 small hotels and guest houses from Gwadar to Gilgit and signed up more than 550 for a free website, booking engine, and channel manager enabling global connectivity,” said CEO of Ascendant Andre Privateer.

He said along the way we found beautiful hotels and others lacking the basics and hand-picked the best ones to provide quality and consistency for Pakistan’s increasingly demanding and increasingly mobile traveller.

Haseeb Gardezi, COO (Hospitality Division) at the Hashoo Group, said the Group had always been a first mover with respect to technology and committed to a multi-year agreement with Ascendant to unite our hospitality management systems through a central reservations platform that would unite all our properties and brands enabling next-level guest relationship and loyalty.