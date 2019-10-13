close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 13, 2019

Lost teens reunited with families

Islamabad

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police reunited five teenagers with their parents who had lost their way while hiking in the Margalla Hills, the police spokesperson said.

According to details, Munir Rehman, Mirza Hashim, Tanzeel-Ul-Rehman, Saif-Ur-Rehman and Albar Muhammad students of Islamic university lost their way while hiking on Trail-VI. They managed to call Rescue 15 and informed them about forgetting their way.

A special police team started a search operation and managed to trace the boys after efforts for several hours.

