Consulate’s closure: Sherpao for steps to improve ties with Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday asked the federal government to take corrective steps to prevent relations from getting strained between Pakistan and Afghanistan after Kabul closed its consulate in Peshawar. Through a statement, he said that Afghanistan's decision to close its consulate in Peshawar for an indefinite period would affect trade activities between the two countries.

"This issue will strain relations between Islamabad and Kabul if corrective steps are not taken by the government," he maintained.

Aftab Sherpao said though Pakistan recently inaugurated the opening of the Torkham border crossing for 24 hours, the closure of the Afghan consulate in Peshawar would have a negative effect on trade activities.