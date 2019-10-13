SSP Operations Lahore, four DPOs posted

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders for seven police officers.

Faisal Shahzad has been posted as SSP Operations Lahore, Sarfraz Virk as Bahawalpur DPO, Ameer Taimour as Rahim Yar Khan DPO, Akhtar Farooq as Vehari DPO and Ahsan Saifullah has been posted as Rajanpur DPO.

Saqiab Sultan and Haroon Rashid have been directed to report to the Central Police Office, Lahore.