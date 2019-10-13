close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

SSP Operations Lahore, four DPOs posted

National

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders for seven police officers.

Faisal Shahzad has been posted as SSP Operations Lahore, Sarfraz Virk as Bahawalpur DPO, Ameer Taimour as Rahim Yar Khan DPO, Akhtar Farooq as Vehari DPO and Ahsan Saifullah has been posted as Rajanpur DPO.

Saqiab Sultan and Haroon Rashid have been directed to report to the Central Police Office, Lahore.

