Polio Eradication Programme launched its ‘One Vision Initiative’

Islamabad: The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme launched its ‘One Vision Initiative’ on Saturday at the Fatima Jinnah Park.

As part of the advocacy initiative, which focused on raising awareness about polio eradication in Pakistan, citizens were invited to get free car stickers pasted on their vehicles with the inscription ‘I am Eradicating Polio.’

The event drew many people, some of who expressed support by getting car stickers pasted and posting in support of the programme on social media. Singer Faakhir Mehmood also attended to express solidarity with the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the importance of eradicating polio as a matter of national urgency and called upon all Pakistanis to come together to end the threat of polio virus.

The Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar

Bin Atta also spoke at the event.

“Polio eradication is of utmost importance for the health and well-being of our nation’s children, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that this is done,” he said.

Babar shared that such advocacy and awareness initiatives are being planned in different parts of the country, especially where refusals and resistance to polio vaccine are predominant.

The One Vision Initiative will continue today (October 13) in F-9 Park with the opportunity for citizens to join the cause through free vehicle sticker pasting.