Sun Oct 13, 2019
BR
Bureau report
October 13, 2019

‘Protest to continue till ouster of PTI govt’

National

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial spokesman Ikhtiar Wali on Saturday said that his party would participate in the Azadi March and continue protest till the removal of what he called 'selected' and inefficient government.

Speaking at a news conference, he termed October 12 as black day and recalled that a military dictator had attacked democracy, snatched people's rights and established his government with force on this day in 1999 and once again the selected rulers were sending elected leaders behind bars on the basis of fabricated cases.

Flanked by the PML-N MPA Sobia Shahid, Malik Zarawar Khan, Mumtaz Akbar, Rashid Mehmud, Tariq Awan and others, he said that the PTI government arrested former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a new case after it failed to provide proof of his involvement in corruption.

