close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
0C
0ur Correspondent
October 13, 2019

Govt warned against use of force on JUI-F marchers

National

0C
0ur Correspondent
October 13, 2019

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Saturday warned the government against use of force on the JUI-F marchers.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here on Saturday, he said that political parties have agreed on four points of JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said that Imran Khan had humiliated the political leaders of the country and now the time of his accountability has started. He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not giving NRO to the government.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan