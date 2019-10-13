close
IS attacks kill seven in Nigeria

World

AFP
October 13, 2019

KANO, NIGERIA: Four civilians and three soldiers have been killed in attacks in northeastern Nigeria blamed on jihadist fighters, local residents and militias said Saturday. Gunmen suspected of belonging to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group raided a military post in the town of Gajiganna in Borno State late Friday, triggering a gunbattle. “The gunmen killed two soldiers and a civilian during the fight and took away one military vehicle,” said Babakura Kolo, a member of a militia fighting the jihadists. Earlier in the day, the jihadists attacked troops in the nearby village of Tungushe, killing a soldier and three residents, Kolo said. Gajiganna and Tungushe have been repeatedly attacked by Islamist fighters. The violence came a day after two Chadian troops were killed in clashes between jihadists and members of a regional force in northeastern Nigeria. ISWAP — a faction of Boko Haram that broke away in 2016 — has intensified ambushes against troops in the past two months. The decade-long conflict has killed 35,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes in northeast Nigeria. The violence has spread to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting the formation of a regional military coalition to fight the insurgents.

