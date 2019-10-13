French man held in Glasgow ‘not murder suspect’

PARIS: A French man arrested in Scotland is not the murder suspect wanted for killing his wife and four children eight years ago, a source close to the investigation said Saturday.

French judicial sources had said Friday that police at Glasgow airport had arrested Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes, who was subject to an international arrest warrant for the 2011 killings which transfixed France.

But on Saturday, sources close to the probe said a DNA test on the man being held in Scotland was “negative”. The detained man was stopped in Glasgow after arriving on a flight from Paris following an anonymous tip-off, according to French sources close to the investigation. Sources had said earlier that a fingerprint match had been made.

A police search was carried out on Friday at the arrested man´s house in Limay in the western suburbs of Paris. Neighbours told AFP the house belonged to Guy Joao, a man of Portuguese origin with French and British nationality and who is married to a Scottish woman. “It´s impossible” it is him, said Mario Vieira who lives in the town.

“He was born in Limay, we´ve been friends for more than 45 years, he was working with me at Renault Flins before retiring four years ago,” Vieira added. Another neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said Guy Joao does not “look anything like” Dupont de Ligonnes. Dupont de Ligonnes, 58, is suspected of shooting his family dead and burying them under the terrace of their townhouse in Nantes, western France.

Their bodies were found three weeks after the killings during which time Dupont de Ligonnes reportedly told his teenage children´s school he had been transferred to a job in Australia.