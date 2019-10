Arab foreign ministers slam Turkish ‘aggression’

Cairo: Arab foreign ministers on Saturday condemned Turkey´s “aggression” in Syria where it is pressing an offensive against Kurdish forces, calling for an immediate withdrawal of Ankara´s troops.

The statement came after an emergency session of the Arab League in Cairo called for by Egypt to discuss Turkey´s assault on the Kurds, who have carved out a fragile semi-autonomy in Syria´s northeast.

The deadly offensive launched Wednesday has sparked broad international condemnation and threats of sanctions.

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit slammed the Turkish attack as an “invasion of an Arab land”.

The ministers called for “ending the aggression and the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Turkey from all of Syria´s land”, the statement said.

The group said Ankara´s offensive was a “direct threat to Arab national security”, adding they would consider “urgent measures to confront the Turkish aggression”.

The potential responses included diplomatic and economic actions, as well as “military cooperation to confront the Turkish aggression”, the statement said.

The statement drew swift condemnation from Turkey.

Turkey´s communications director, Fahrettin Altun, condemned the group for “mischaracterizing Turkey´s counter-terrorism operation in northeastern Syria as an ´invasion´ in a statement issued earlier today”.