Iraqi, Vietnamese directors scoop top prize at Busan film festival

BUSAN: An Iraq-Qatar co-production looking at life in war-torn Baghdad and a Vietnamese tale of a young bookie struggling to support himself and his loved ones have shared the top award at the 24th Busan International Film Festival.

Iraqi director Mohanad Hayal´s “Haifa Street” and “Rom”, from Vietnam´s Tran Thanh Huy, won the festival´s New Currents award, which hands out two prizes of $30,000 to first- or second-time Asian directors, early Saturday. “The decision was tough and these two films are not first and second, this was not a horse-race,” said New Currents jury head Mike Figgis, the Oscar-nominated director of “Leaving Las Vegas”. “We saw a lot of great work from young, exciting filmmakers who understand the art of cinema.”

“Haifa Street” was a film with tension from beginning to end, the jury said in a statement.

“This is a mature, grown-up movie and the director exhibited a confidence and understanding of cinema language which set the film apart,” their statement read. “Good to see a strong gender-balanced cast.” The New Currents jury praised “Rom” for “it´s amazing energy”.

Among the Hollywood stars to grace this year´s event were previously Oscar-nominated Timothee Chalamet, with thousands waiting for his red carpet appearance alongside co-star Joel Edgerton, before the screening of their new film “The King”. Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda was in town to collect the Asian Filmmaker of the World award while the Korean industry was out in force, led by opening night host Lee Hanee. This year´s festival comes during unprecedented interest in Korean cinema, thanks to the global success of director Bong Joon-ho´s Oscar favourite “Parasite”. That film is rolling out this week in the United States — after claiming a Palm D´or at Cannes in May — but there was a wealth of other local talent on display, with a buzz building around the likes of Yoon Dan-bi´s sweeping family drama “Moving On”.