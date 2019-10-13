All set for National Games

A year before the 2020 Olympic Games take place in Tokyo, Pakistan’s sports chiefs will be hosting the country’s National Games in Peshawar from October 26 to November 1. Over 5000 athletes from all nooks and corners of the country will compete in the 33rd edition of the National Games.

Initiated back in 1948 on the directives of the Quaid-e-Azam, the National Games have a rich history as over the years they have served as the biggest national platform for athletes to display their skills and talents. The provinces, services and leading departments compete for the ‘Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’ which was personally donated by the Quaid ahead of the inaugural edition of the Games held in Karachi, then the country’s capital.

The countdown to this year’s National Games began with the Torch Relay earlier this month in Karachi. The parading of the flame represents the Olympic ideals of peace, unity and friendship. Through the Torch Relay the Olympic values are being disseminated across the entire country.

The Torch Relay began at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi on October 6 carrying the message of Unity, Faith and Discipline. From Karachi, it travelled to Quetta and was then carried to Lahore. Ceremonies were held in various places.

Last Friday it was received by Wapda – one of the powerhouses of Pakistan sports -- while on Saturday it was handed over to Pakistan Railways in Lahore. It will be put on a train on Sunday (today) on a journey to the Capital and will be displayed on various stops throughout the day. From Islamabad it will go to Gilgit Baltistan and will finally be handed over to the host province – KPK – at a ceremony in the scenic Naran Valley.

“The main objective behind the torch relay isn’t different from the main objective behind the Olympic flame,” Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hassan told ‘The News on Sunday’. “It’s about promoting peace and harmony,” he added.

In addition, there are other themes associated with the Torch Relay and the National Games. They include national unity, cultural projection of the provinces, tourism, sports and environment.

Pakistan Army, who have dominated the National Games having won the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on a record 23 occasions, will once against begin as the favourites for the coveted title. Other participating units include Navy, PAF, HEC, Police, Railways, Wapda, Balochistan, KPK, Punjab Sindh, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK.

Leading male and female athletes, who will be representing the 14 participating units, will battle it out for medals in a total of 31 disciplines ranging from archery to golf and from boxing to sailing.

There is already quite a buzz in the host city – Peshawar – ahead of the Games. Peshawar last hosted the Games in 2010.

“The officials from the host province are really excited about the National Games,” said Gen Arif. “They are very keen to host the Games in a befitting manner. The way things are going we are confident that it would turn out to be a very successful edition of the National Games.”