Protests continue against normalisation body

LAHORE: In a series of protests against the biased normalization committee members Hamza Khan and Mujahid Tareen, Chairman and member of PFF respectively, protested outside Lahore Press Club.

In a strong but peaceful opposition, footballers and officials attached with the sport lodged their protest against the PFF normalization committee. The protestors included football clubs’ organizers, players and persons from civil society raising slogans, holding banners and placards against the biasness and one sidedness of the committee formed by FIFA to resolve Pakistan Football Federation’s five years long dispute.

“The committee has acted totally biased, it will not work in this way, the problems of football are even deepened after the formation of NC (normalization committee),” Asghar Khan Anjum, Ex international player of Pakistan and coordinator of Punjab Football Association. He further told The News that the only way out is to bring new, neutral and unbiased officials in the committee replacing its chairman Hamza Khan. “The problems with Hamza Khan are manifold, he doesn’t know the structure of local football even he had tried to remain fair, on the other hand, he has openly supported Ashfaq Shah group which was obvious from the day one,” Asghar added. “How could he be considered an impartial chairman while having very close long-term ties with Taha Alizai, the Legal counsel of Ashfaq Group,” Asghar questioned. Another renowned Ex- international player of Pakistan Ghulam Ahmed Kaka, who was also part of the protest said that the formation of normalization committee by FIFA was welcomed in Pakistan with a hope that it will cause an end to issues surrounding the game for the last so many years.