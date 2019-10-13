Lobbying at peak over Sarfraz captaincy

LAHORE: Lobbying is at peak for Sarfraz Ahmed to get him removed or retained as the skipper of national team for the upcoming Australia series.

Contrasting news are oozing out of the corridors of Pakistan Cricket Board which point at the removal of Sarfraz as captain side by side having faith in him captaincy despite the 3-0 clean sweep of Pakistan number one T20 team at the hands of under-rated Sri Lanka team.

Reports are being circulated that Sarfraz is going to be asked to step down as captain and retain his place in the team as a wicket-keeper batsman. He is to be meeting the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani in the coming week to give his feedback on Pakistan spineless clean sweep entrusted by Sri Lanka at home. In the meeting, Sarfraz, who has been under the scanner for quite some time now, will be asked to relinquish his duties in one of the three formats. Sarfraz is expected to retain his role as captain until the scheduled T20I series against Australia to be played in November. However, a final decision on the status of Sarfraz as the Test captain is also expected to be made next week, after the meeting.

Former Pakistan greats Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shahid Afridi have also expressed the same opinion about Sarfraz that he should relinquish Test captaincy. Following Pakistan’s poor performance in the World Cup, voices were raised for the removal of Sarfraz as captain of the side. The Men in Green were knocked out in the group stage of the tournament as they finished fifth on the points table — at equal points (11) with New Zealand after the round-robin stage. However, PCB retained Sarfraz as the captain in all the three formats and appointed Babar Azam as his deputy in T20Is. But there are also reports that PCB has posed confidence in Sarfraz as captain and is going to retain the same position in the team. The final squad for the Australia series is going to be named after the National T20 Cup going to be staged in Faisalabad. Some reports said that Azhar Ali is the likely replacement for the Test side and Babar Azam for the T20 format while Sarfraz would be asked to serve as the ODI skipper. As of the two non-performers, Ahmed Shahzad and Umer Akmal may be given a one final go but this time in the ODIs and their sojourn with the T20 team is believed to be over.

For the Australia series, it is believed experience is all that matters the most where Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik would fit in for the T20s. But their selection would depend on their performance in the National T20 and eyes would also be on the fresh and talented player who might blast into the team for the series ahead.