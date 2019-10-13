Team named for S Asian Girls U-16 Netball C’ship

LAHORE: Pakistan Netball Federation has announced 13-members Junior Girls team for South Asian Junior Girls U-16 Netball Championship 2019 to be held at Nepal.

President PNF Mudassar Arain informed that Chairman PNF Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan approved the team. He said that Zainab Shujat has been appointed as Captain while Mahreen Sagar will be the Vice Captain and other members of the team including; Maheen Aleem, Yumna Sultani, Momal Khursheed, Ayman Rehman, Laiba Zulfiqar, Shezeen Fatima, Arshiya Jumani, Zainab Raheel, Umaima Uneeb, Deena Zahid and Iqra Shafique. Shazia Yousaf will act as Coach while Nisha Sultan as Assistant Coach.

He said that National team will leave for Nepal on October 16. The Championship will be played from October 18-22, at Kathmandu, Nepal. Five countries will take part in the championship namely Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, India and Maldives. Pakistan will play four matches in the Championship.

Oct 18: Pakistan vs Nepal, Oct 19; Pakistan vs Sri Lanka and Pakistan vs India while on Oct 20; Pakistan vs Maldives. October 21, rest day. Oct 22, final and 3rd position matches will be played. Mudassar Arain further said that the 13-members team was announced after 3-weeks training camp held at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi. 18 players took part in the training camp.