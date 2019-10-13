tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Co-operative Bank beat Gen Akhter Abdul Rehman Club by 67 runs in the friendly cricket match played in Shah Faisal Cricket ground.
Scores: Co-operative Bank 228. (Farman 86, Kashif 31, Rao Khayyam 23, Gulfam 2/31, Abid 2/38). Gen Akhter Abdul Rehman Club 161. (Usman Waheed 52, Mehran 44, Ayan 20, Tariq Nawaz 5/29, Shareef 2/30).
