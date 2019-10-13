close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

Friendly Cricket

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

LAHORE: Co-operative Bank beat Gen Akhter Abdul Rehman Club by 67 runs in the friendly cricket match played in Shah Faisal Cricket ground.

Scores: Co-operative Bank 228. (Farman 86, Kashif 31, Rao Khayyam 23, Gulfam 2/31, Abid 2/38). Gen Akhter Abdul Rehman Club 161. (Usman Waheed 52, Mehran 44, Ayan 20, Tariq Nawaz 5/29, Shareef 2/30).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports