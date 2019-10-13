Haroon Ghani Cheema Cup main attraction today

LAHORE: A class-VI Haroon Ghani Cheema Memorial Cup is the highlight of the 7th day winter meeting of Lahore Race Club, which will also see six Montreaux Plate races being organized on Sunday October 13.

Only for the cup race, which is an 1100 metres run, the plate races are of a miles distance. All of them are of class VII but of different divisions. As the day would blast into action at 1.30 pm, the cup race is expected to be held at around 3.50 pm. Seven top campaigners of the race club are listed for the cup race and from among them pundits believe Sparking is better of all.

The first race favourite for win is Zil Prince, place Magic and fluke Nevada as other in the line-up are Easy Catch, Fakhr-e-Shorkot, Great Poma, Punjab Prince, Butt The Great, Love For Win and Shama Princess.

The second race favourite for win is Silken Black, place Tell Me and fluke Easy Go as other in the line-up are lbram Prince, Artghal, Baa Aytbar, Turab Prince, Mehmoor Princess and Bet Of The Day.

The third race favourite for win is Madiha, place Lahori Badshah and fluke Neeli The Great as other in the line-up are She Is Rawal, Aya Darwaish, Janab, Anmole One and Lucky Time.

The fourth race favourite for win is Safdar Princess, place New Sonia and fluke Piyara Sayeen as other in the line-up are It’s Me, Miss Ravi Road, After Hero, Mr Brown, Mehrbani, Nice One, Fakhr-e-Kasur, Sport Model, Chan Punjabi and Khizar Princess.

The fifth Haroon Ghani Cheema Memorial Cup race favourite for win is Sparking, place Tiger Jet and fluke Sinner as other in the line-up are Princess Anabla, Madhuri Dixit, Bet Fair and Sea Beauty.

The sixth race favourite for win is Moman Princess, place Abbas Princess and fluke Big Foot as other in the line-up are Ashal Love, Salam-e-Dera, Divine Gift, One Four Seven, Aya Sultan and Wind Talker.

The seventh race favourite for win is Rashk-e-Qamar, place Hamayoon Choice and fluke Buzkushi as other in the line-up are Hadi Princess, Gossiping, Shining Armour, Shahbaz Choice, Dimple, Qalandra, Nice Moon, Lalazaar, Jalpana Prince, Wahab Choice and Helena.