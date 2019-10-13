Jobless cricketer Fazal is driving pickup for livelihood

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) restructuring domestic system has hit hard some of the cricketers, who have to find living in driving away from cricket.

The new structuring from an imported chief executive officer of the PCB as desired by the chief patron met with strong opposition and some had even staged angry press conferences. Even before the implementation of the new structure there were fears of the spread of joblessness. The fears appeared to have come true as a video shared by a sports journalist showed first-class cricketer Fazal Subhan driving a Suzuki pickup in Karachi to make both ends meet. “Yes, I drive this [pickup] for bhara (fare),” Subhan, 31, told the reporter as he sat on the driving seat of an aqua blue pickup. “This is seasonal work. Some days there is a lot of work, and sometimes there is nothing for 10 days.

Detailing his financial plight, he said: “I worked so hard to play for Pakistan. During departmental cricket, we were drawing a salary of Rs 100,000 but since the departments have shut down we are down to Rs 30,000-35,000, which is not enough to survive. “I am grateful that at least I have this job right now because the way things are, who knows if I would even have this tomorrow. We have no choice; we have to do something for our children.” The chief patron of Pakistan cricket Prime Minister Imran Khan, who happens to be the 92 World Cup winning captain, desired the PCB to have regional form of cricket on the system being operated in England and Australia. To give that desire a reality, Wasim Khan was brought in from England by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.

The restructuring of domestic cricket cost several cricketers and officials like Fazal Subhan their jobs. Fazal was the player of HBL. He has played U-19 and A side cricket for Pakistan and was contender of Pak Test team. After closing of departmental cricket he is driving a “Bhare Ke Suzuki” (a hired Suzuki). Subhan, who according to ESPNcricinfo, has a first-class batting average of 32.87, said that many other cricketers are going through what he’s going through.