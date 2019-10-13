close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
October 13, 2019

Biles wins 23rd medal

Sports

STUTTGART, Germany: US gymnastics queen Simone Biles equalled the all-time record of 23 medals at world championships with the 17th world title of her career in the vault final on Saturday.

The 22-year-old needs only one more medal from her remaining two finals on Sunday in Stuttgart to overtake Belarusian male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo. Biles, however, later missed the chance of a second medal of the day by finishing fifth in the uneven bars final behind winner Nina Derwael of Belgium, who retained the title she won in Doha last year.

