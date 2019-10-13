close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

National Games torch reaches PR Headquarters

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

LAHORE: The 33rd National Games are going to be held in Peshawar from October 25 to November 1 and for the first time in the country’s history, a torch relay has been initiated for the Pakistan Olympic Association.

The torch relay that started from Mezar-i-Quaid, Karachi after passing through several cities reached Lahore on October 8. Since the day, it is passing through several places in the city.

On Saturday, the torch was carried by the Punjab Olympic Association officials to Railways Sports Board headquarters at Railway Stadium.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid welcomed the torch at its premises along with other officials. Also present on the occasion were POA secretary Khalid Mahmood, Shahid Aziz, Hamdan Nazir, Tariq Mahmood, Atta Hussain Butt, Syed Najamus Saeed.

Hamdan while speaking on the occasion highlighted the railways sportspersons preparation and participation in the National Games.

Sheikh Rashid, however, highlighted the role railways has played in the development of sportspersons in the country and announced great bounties for the railways athletes winning medals in the National Games and at international level. Later Khalid Mahmood presented the torch to Sheikh Rashid.

