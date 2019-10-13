Rugby World Cup warned of fresh cancellation

TOKYO: Rugby World Cup officials warned that a third match could be cancelled and urged fans to stay safe as a powerful typhoon slammed into Japan on Saturday, leaving two people dead.

Ireland confirmed their place in the quarter-finals with a 47-5 bonus-point win over Samoa — the only game possible as Typhoon Hagibis smashed into the country, causing serious flooding and several landslides.

Organisers had already taken the unprecedented step of scrapping England’s game against France and New Zealand against Italy on Saturday over the unusually large typhoon. They warned Namibia and Canada of the “potential of cancellation” of their game on Sunday in Kamaishi, which was badly hit in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.

“We have advised the Namibia and Canada teams of the current situation and potential of cancellation, and our message to fans not currently in Kamaishi is not to travel before confirmation of the match status,” World Rugby said. The governing body also urged fans to stay inside and follow any evacuation orders as the typhoon swept into Japan’s east coast and over Tokyo.

“Remain indoors, check typhoon-related updates regularly and follow the advice of local authorities including any evacuation orders and ensure you have basic food provisions,” it warned. The venues for Sunday’s four matches — including Scotland’s crunch clash with Japan — will be inspected after the typhoon has passed before deciding whether they can go ahead.

The potential cancellation of the Pool A showdown has prompted a furious row, with Scotland — who will be eliminated if it is called off — threatening legal action. Ireland’s victory over Samoa means Scotland must beat Japan to have a chance of reaching the quarter-finals, while the Japanese need at least two points.