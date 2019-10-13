Aysegul thrashes Valitova in girls’ title clash

ISLAMABAD: Local talent Huzaifa Abdul Rehman has won yet another ITF international tennis title, stopping Korea’s Dong Hwan Kim in the second set to take the SNGPL Junior International crown at the Dilawar Abbas/PTF Complex Saturday.

Huzaifa, who won ITF Grade V event in February this year in Islamabad, beat Dong Hwan Kim 6-3, 2-0 Saturday (retired hurt) to earn his second successive title at home. At the start of second set Korean decided to quit owing stomach problem. “I stopped because my body was not going with me due to stomach problem. Though I tried hard to stay in the match and even have fought till the last in the first set, it was asking too much and could not resist the discomfort,” Dong Hwan Kim said told The News at the premature end of the final.

The Korean however started the final well and went on to hold his first two serves to see the match going well at 2-2. Huzaifa however broke Dong Hwan Kim serve even after failing to take advantage of the three break points. Following a duce he again got the opportunity to break Korean which he did with a rasping forehand shot. After holding his serve, Huzaifa got opportunity of another break at 5-3 which he ably took advantage to win the first set.

Though on three occasions Huzaifa doubles faulted, his service looked much improved than was seen in February when he won his first ever ITF Juniors title.

In the second set, Huzaifa held on to his serve and went on to break Dong Hwan Kim’s when the Korean threw the towel.

“He looked alright in the first set and played some exciting and powerful baseline shots. It was only when he lost his serve that I came to know Dong Hwan Kim was suffering with stomach bug,” Huzaifa said.

Pakistan top junior hoped to see himself amongst world top 500 players following the win. “This win would help me get into top 500 and another good performance in the second ITF that has already started, would help me improve my ranking even further.”

Huzaifa this season had played only a few international events that is considered a big hurdle in his efforts to raise his ranking amongst the top two hundred in the world. In girls final Mert Aysegul (Turkey) beat Valitova Arina (Russia) 6-1, 6-3 to win the title.

President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan was the guest of honour. He called on the Federal and provincial governments to help Huzaifa play international events. “He needs to stay at the circuit and needs to play one after another event to improve his ranking. He is all the guts to become future Aisamul Haq of tennis. There is no better introduction of the country than to see a top player playing major international events around the world,” PTF president said.

Besides Syed Dilawar Abbad, chairman SNGPL Board, Tariq Murtaza (President Islamabad Tennis Association), Mohammad Suleman (AIG Investigation) and host of others were also present at the prize distribution ceremony.