Bodies of three tourists recovered in Upper Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The police and local residents recovered bodies of the three tourists who had stranded in Kandia valley in Upper Kohistan and died due to harsh weather, officials said on Saturday.

“The bodies of the three youngsters, who had stranded because of sudden snowfall in Kandia valley, have been recovered and dispatched to their native destination in Kalam,” Arif Khan Yousafzai, the deputy commissioner Upper Kohistan, told reporters. The tourists, who had sneaked into the difficult and high altitude terrain of Kanida valley from neighbouring Kalam three days ago on a tour, were stuck when weather suddenly turned inclement and snowfall started in thick forest of the valley.

Yousafzai said the youngsters were identified as Aziz Ahmad, Safoor Ahmad and Inam Khan, all residents of Ashuran village in Kalam.

The families of the missing tourists, through Malakand administration, had sought help from the Upper Kohistan deputy commissioner to trace the missing tourists and constituted a team of over 100 rescuers including police and locals who traced the bodies.The district administration shifted the bodies to Thoti police post.