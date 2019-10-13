close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

Shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

LALAMUSA: Unidentified assailants Saturday shot dead a motorcyclist here on Saturday night. Waheed Ahmed of Mohallah Qasba and his friend Shahbaz of Saidagol were travelling on a motorcycle when the attackers opened indiscriminate firing on them, leaving Waheed dead on the spot and Shahbaz wounded. The injured was rushed to Trauma Centre Lalamusa. City police have registered a case and started investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan