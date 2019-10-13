Shot dead

LALAMUSA: Unidentified assailants Saturday shot dead a motorcyclist here on Saturday night. Waheed Ahmed of Mohallah Qasba and his friend Shahbaz of Saidagol were travelling on a motorcycle when the attackers opened indiscriminate firing on them, leaving Waheed dead on the spot and Shahbaz wounded. The injured was rushed to Trauma Centre Lalamusa. City police have registered a case and started investigation.