tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Unidentified assailants Saturday shot dead a motorcyclist here on Saturday night. Waheed Ahmed of Mohallah Qasba and his friend Shahbaz of Saidagol were travelling on a motorcycle when the attackers opened indiscriminate firing on them, leaving Waheed dead on the spot and Shahbaz wounded. The injured was rushed to Trauma Centre Lalamusa. City police have registered a case and started investigation.
LALAMUSA: Unidentified assailants Saturday shot dead a motorcyclist here on Saturday night. Waheed Ahmed of Mohallah Qasba and his friend Shahbaz of Saidagol were travelling on a motorcycle when the attackers opened indiscriminate firing on them, leaving Waheed dead on the spot and Shahbaz wounded. The injured was rushed to Trauma Centre Lalamusa. City police have registered a case and started investigation.