3 die in clash

FAISALABAD: Three people died in a clash between two rival groups near Sadhar on Jhang Road. Police guard Mehboob Munir, Tayyab and Abbas were moving in the car of ex-MNA Nisar Jatt when men of Azizur Rehman group opened indiscriminate fire on them, leaving the guard dead and Tayyab and Abbas wounded. When the fire retaliated, Azizur Rehman and two others received injuries. Later, Aziz was found dead in his car near Sheikhupura and the body of Muhammad Ayub, brother of police guard Mehboob Munir, was also recovered from the Billo area. —Correspondent