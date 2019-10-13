close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
October 13, 2019

BSF claims capturing 5 ‘Pakistani’ fishing boats

National

NR
News Report
October 13, 2019

GUJARAT, India: The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has allegedly seized five Pakistani fishing boats in the Harami Nala creek area, close to India-Pakistan border in Gujarat, international media reported. The five single-engine fitted boats were seized around 10.45 pm on Friday from the creek area near Kutch district, the BSF said in a press statement on Saturday. "A special operation has been launched in the area and the search is still underway. Till now, nothing suspicious has been recovered from the region," it stated. Harami Nala is a sluggish and shallow water channel in the Sir Creek area, from where the BSF has allegedly recovered several abandoned Pakistani boats in the last couple of months.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan