close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
October 13, 2019

US troops come under fire from Turkish positions: Pentagon

Top Story

NR
News Report
October 13, 2019

WASHINGTON: American troops stationed in northern Syria came under artillery fire from nearby Turkish positions, the Pentagon has confirmed. There were no injuries, international media reported on Saturday.

Following earlier media reports of explosions near the town of Kobani, the Pentagon said US troops "came under artillery fire from Turkish positions at approximately 9 pm local Oct 11” and that the explosions occurred "in an area known by the Turks to have US forces present.”

The American soldiers were not withdrawn from the town, the statement noted, adding that Washington “remains opposed to the Turkish military move into Syria.”

Later on Friday night, the Associated Press reported an American outpost was abandoned after the shelling, citing US officials, but noted that a larger base in Kobani had not been evacuated or affected by the strike. The outpost would likely soon be reoccupied, the officials added.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said the strike was in response to mortar fire from Kurdish militias, which it dubbed

“terrorists,”, adding Turkey was not targeting the US troops in the area and that precautions were taken to avoid direct hits on US positions.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story