Firdous asks Fazl not to lock down Islamabad for political ‘Halwa’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday called on Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to lockdown Islamabad for the sake of ‘political halwa’ (his political interests, of which he was so fond of).

In a series of tweets, she said the cat of Maulana Fazlur Rehman's march, was out of bag now after Friday's media talk of Nawaz Sharif. She claimed Azadi March of JUI-F chief was not for the freedom of Kashmiris but to get freed the plunderers of the national exchequer.

She said the black day against India had been chosen for the politics in order to appease internal and external masters. Dr Awan said Maulana was not taking to the streets for the sake of oppressed Kashmiri people but to protect economic and political interests of the kings of corruption.

She also tweeted that Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif were playing like Samiullah and Kalimullah (hockey players) and the ball was in control of the two brothers one by one and both were unable to score a goal because the goalposts of both were separate, and the Model Town meeting was also part of this game.

APP adds: Fawad Hussain Saturday said the policy of the government over protest call by Maulana Fazlur Rehman is very clear.

"Protest is a political right and we have no objection over protest, if they follow Constitution and decision of Supreme Court of Pakistan", the minister said in a tweet on Saturday.

The government will hold talks and not allow them to use students of religious institutions for their own agendas. He asserted that there would not be any deal on accountability and no city would be closed.