PML-N to participate in Azadi March

Ag Agencies

By Desk report

LAHORE/RAWALPINDI: PML-N President and Opposition Leader Shahbaz Shairf supporting JUI-F said his party will participate in the Azadi March.

In a meeting with party leaders Saturday, Shahbaz said party Quaid Nawaz Sharif has given the roadmap and instructed him to participate in Azadi March. He said a party delegation will share Nawaz’s letter details with Fazl. He said fake statements are being attributed to him. He clarified that he will stand by his elder brother Nawaz Sharif till his last breath.

Shahbaz asked the PML N delegation to tell JUI-F chief about his health condition.

Later Shahbaz contacted Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed the future plan. Fazl thanked Nawaz Sharif for supporting the Azadi March.

Talking to media after the meeting over the letter written by PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif on JUI-F’s march, Ahsan Iqbal said Maulana Fazlur Rehman will lead Azadi March while opposition parties, including the PML-N, will take part as per directions from party chief Nawaz Sharif. Ahsan Iqbal said as per directions from the party chief a formal announcement in this regard would be made after consultations with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“The party has been directed (by Nawaz Sharif) to first consult Maulana Fazlur Rehman and then make the letter public”, said Ahsan Iqbal, who was flanked by PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, Amir Muqam and others.

Nawaz Sharif during his remand hearing in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) money laundering case on Friday had announced supporting the JUI-F’s anti-government march, saying he had written a detailed letter to Shahbaz Sharif to brief the party in this regard. “Our chief Nawaz Sharif has shared comprehensive procedure/ framework in black and white. We will follow his directions 100 percent,” he said while answering a question. He said there should not be any confusion.

“Our method/procedure to participate (in the anti-government protest campaign) has been clearly laid down in the letter (by the party quaid),” he said. He said a delegation of the PML-N would soon meet JUI-F’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Ahsan also said the decision of the party chief was the decision of everyone in the party. Therefore, factories of rumours of a division within the PML-N should shut down, he said. He said it was the tragedy of politics that issues related to someone’s ailment were lost in politics. He also referred to conspiracies when the wife of the former premier Nawaz Sharif, the late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, was under treatment.

The former federal minister said PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif had been suffering from backache for the last 20 years and despite this he had been and was still playing an active role in the party. He said Shahbaz Sharif would perform any duty assigned by the party chief.

Earlier, as per directions from Nawaz Sharif, a consultative meeting of the party on his letter was held at Shahbaz Sharif’s Model Town residence.

Among others, Hanif Abbasi, Abdul Qadir Baloch, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Barjees Tahir and Pervaiz Malik attended.

Talking to journalists in Rawalpindi on Saturday, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman warned that revenge will be taken if the government follows the path of violence.

Fazl said that Azadi March would be carried out peacefully without any confrontation with any institution adding, “we did not want any confrontation with the institutions.”

Fazl said the establishment is impartial and has stopped interfering in political affairs.

He said, “No institution should snatch our right form us. If this right is snatched from us we will take revenge today or tomorrow.”

Fazl said, “Our peaceful sentiments should not be taken as a weakness. Pakistan is the country of all of us. No one has the right to impose oneself on the nation by stealing votes.”

He said they did not accept the incumbent government’s right to rule the country from the day one of its formation.

Fazl said that the rulers will have to resign, adding that the entire nation was ready and committed to send the illegal and incompetent government packing. He said that Azadi March will start on October 27 and will enter Islamabad on October 31.

He said that no contact has been made for negotiations adding that if there is any suggestion regarding ending Azadi March then it should be brought forward and we will consider it.

The JUI-F chief said that the rulers said earlier they will provide container but now they are saying they will not allow passing from the roads.

Fazl said Imran has sold Kashmir adding that Imran Khan did nothing diplomatically to stop India from revoking Article 370 adding that we were failed to secure the US confidence and friendly countries did not vote for us.

Fazl said it was promised that 10 million jobs will be given to youth but during one year 1.5 to two million youth have become jobless.

Fazl said the recent visit of Imran Khan to Beijing remained disappointing as Chinese President only given 20 minutes for meeting with Imran Khan adding that a lot of efforts were made for this meeting.