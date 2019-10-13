close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

PU forms submission

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-I and Part-II Annual Examination 2020.

The last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates of Associate Degree in Science/Arts Part-I Annual Examination 2020 with single fee is 26-12-19 by post and 31-12-19 by hand while forms can be submitted with double fee till 7-1-20 by post and 10-1-20 by hand. The last date for submission of admission forms for private candidates with single fee is 29-11-19 by post and 5-12-19 by hand while forms can be submitted with double fee till 13-12-19 by post and 18-12-19 by hand. The details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore