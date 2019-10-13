PU forms submission

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-I and Part-II Annual Examination 2020.

The last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates of Associate Degree in Science/Arts Part-I Annual Examination 2020 with single fee is 26-12-19 by post and 31-12-19 by hand while forms can be submitted with double fee till 7-1-20 by post and 10-1-20 by hand. The last date for submission of admission forms for private candidates with single fee is 29-11-19 by post and 5-12-19 by hand while forms can be submitted with double fee till 13-12-19 by post and 18-12-19 by hand. The details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.