Sun Oct 13, 2019
A
October 13, 2019

Unhygienic food

Lahore

APP
October 13, 2019

Islamabad : Citizens of the Islamabad have demanded of the authorities concerned over the existing filthy sanitary condition of Melody Food Street which lost its attractiveness with improper disposal of waste and openly roaming wild animals causing serious hazards to citizens’ health.

Substandard food with poor quality goods are being sold in the melody food park where rats and cats are seen roaming all over the food street. According to citizens’ complaints, the well-known Melody Food Market in Sector G-6, has recently lost its beauty for food lovers due to poor condition of food outlets and negligence of the authorities concerned.

