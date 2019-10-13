6-year-old raped in Gulberg

LAHORE : Naseerabad police registered a case against an unidentified man on charges of raping a 6-year-old girl a day back.

The victim's father, Atif Hussain of Gulberg III, a rickshaw driver by profession, told police that his daughter went out of her house to play in the street and on return she was suffering from severe pain. She was taken to a lady doctor who examined the girl and found her to be raped.

drug pushers: Police in continuation of a crackdown on the drug peddlers selling drugs around the educational institutions in the City arrested 424 accused persons.

City division police registered 93, Cantt division 86, Civil Lines division 32, Sadr division 106, Iqbal Town division 40 and Model Town division police registered 55 FIRs during their crackdown.

Police also recovered 120kg and 359grm charas, 62.5gram ice, 572gram heroin, 580grm opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, more than 9kg bhang and 2,962 litres of liquor from the arrested accused.

arrested: Cantt division police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 104 criminals and seized illegal arms and drugs.

Cantt division police seized 12 pistols, two rifles, one gun, one Kalashnikov, bullets besides 4.5kg charas and 108 litre liquor. Police busted gangs and arrested their eight member and recovered loot worth Rs577,000 from them.

Moreover, 12 proclaimed offenders and target offenders of A&B categories were also arrested. Forty-five persons were arrested for violating the laws on kite flying, wheelie, shooting into the air, begging, renting premises and loudspeaker use.