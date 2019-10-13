Lawyer claims mafia trying to grab Edwardes College land

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Minority Rights Commission’s legal advisor Muazam Butt has asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and FIA to hold investigations against a powerful land mafia seeking to occupy precious property of the historic Edwardes College.

Speaking at a news conference, he said the members of land mafia were conspiring and disturbing the peaceful atmosphere of the college on various pretexts.

He said the NAB and FIA should also probe the involvement of government officials and investigate as to who were trying to create issues on religious basis.

He said he would cooperate with the government agencies so that those behind the conspiracy could be brought before the nation.

The involvement of land mafia, he said, was earning a bad name for the country and Edwardes College, which has produced famous personalities in the past and has played a great role in spreading the rays of education in the province.

Flanked by Waqar Gul, representative of minorities from Hazara, and others, he said the government should also probe as to why some people hurled threats to the sons of the Edwardes College principal.

He observed that the land mafia members were creating hatred on the basis of religion, which would defame the country and its institutions.

“If an inquiry against President Donald Trump could be initiated in the US, why it could not be done against the people involved in the Edwardes College case,” he asked.