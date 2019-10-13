SHOs ordered to arrange emergency medical kits after lock-up deaths

PESHAWAR: The recent deaths of three people in custody at lock-ups during the last few weeks have alerted the bosses of the capital city police who have ordered arranging facility of emergency medical treatment at police stations to cope with such situations.

The latest incident happened in the Kabuli Police Station late Friday when one Ajmal Shah died in the lock-up after his condition worsened. He had been arrested for alleged theft from a nurse.

Police officials said he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to hospital but he expired.

The incident is the third one in the last almost one month. Earlier, two people died in the same way in a lock-up when police detained them for alleged crimes. The first incident happened in the University Town Police Station at a time when the Punjab Police were under severe criticism for torturing an alleged ATM thief Salahuddin who died in the lock-up.

The second incident happened in Hashtnagri in Peshawar where a detained person complained of pain in his chest and was taken to hospital but he died.

Police officials categorically denied any torture on any of the three men who died in the lock-ups.

“In all these incidents, proper legal proceedings were done and no evidence of torture was found by judicial/medical proceedings. In University Town Police Station on September 2, judicial inquiry (u/s 176 CrPc) was done. In Hashtnagri, FIR was registered and post-mortem didn’t show any torture. Similarly, in the 11 Oct incident, the post-mortem has been carried out showing no signs of any torture. A judicial officer is going to conduct inquiry under section 176 of the CrPc,” stated a spokesman for the capital city police on Saturday.

There were people on social media criticising those people who pointed out the deaths of three people on Twitter and other social media forums, even justifying the death of people in custody. They were of the view that police should not be criticised if someone died in the lock-up.

Capital City Police Officer Karim Khan, however, ordered all the police stations in Peshawar to make arrangements for emergency medical kits so that precious lives of detained people as well as policemen on duty could be saved in case of any emergency, especially heart attack. “I have ordered to keep Angicid tablets in all police stations and to make arrangements so that nobody dies at a police station for not getting emergency medical aid. We will develop a detailed plan for it,” said Karim Khan.

SSP Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi said he himself visited the police station and there was no evidence of any torture on the accused. He said police stations have been directed to make arrangements to save precious lives.