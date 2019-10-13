Protest to continue till ouster of PTI govt: PML-N leader

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial spokesman Ikhtiar Wali on Saturday said that his party would participate in the Azadi March and continue protest till the removal of what he called ‘selected’ and inefficient government.

Speaking at a news conference, he termed October 12 as black day and recalled that a military dictator had attacked democracy, snatched people’s rights and established his government with force on this day in 1999 and once again the selected rulers were sending elected leaders behind bars on the basis of fabricated cases. Flanked by the PML-N MPA Sobia Shahid, Malik Zarawar Khan, Mumtaz Akbar, Rashid Mehmud, Tariq Awan and others, he said that the PTI government arrested former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a new case after it failed to provide proof of his involvement in corruption. He said the inefficient leaders were imposed on the nation, pushing the country towards destruction.

The PML-N leader said the government arrested Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah and others through National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but it could not prove any case against. Instead of harassing the PML-N and other opposition leaders, he said the NAB should arrest the PTI ministers involved in mega corruption cases. He said his party has decided to participate in Azadi March, saying it was the responsibility of all to play their role in protecting democracy and rid the country of the selected government.

He dispelled the impression of any division in the party, saying that the party was united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He directed the party workers to make preparations for the upcoming protest where they would stay in Islamabad till the removal of the government.