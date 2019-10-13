Walk for eye ailments

CHARSADDA: A walk was held to create awareness among the people about eye ailments.

The walk was organised in connection with the World Sight Day observed annually on the second Thursday of October. Speaking on the occasion, known ophthalmologist Prof Dr Mohammad Aman Safi said that the Word Sight Day was observed with the aim to create awareness among the people about blindness and vision impairment.

He said that many people who suffered from vision impairment could be treated but they were not aware about the treatment facilities.