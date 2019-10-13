Bags distributed among students

MANSEHRA: A Chinese company working at 4300 megawatts Dassu hydropower project has distributed bags among students of various schools in Upper Kohistan.

Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Arif Khan Yousafzai gave away bags to students at a function held at Government Primary School in Chuchang village on Saturday.

The students from various schools had assembled there along with their teachers to receive the bags. District Education Officer Zahidullah Wazir and project manager of Chinese company were also present on the occasion. Zahidullah Wazir said that over 12,000 students were still getting education without school buildings which were either grounded or developed serious cracks due to earthquake.