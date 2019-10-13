Govt warned against use of force on JUI-F marchers

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Saturday warned the government against use of force on the JUI-F marchers.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here on Saturday, he said that political parties have agreed on four points of JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said that Imran Khan had humiliated the political leaders of the country and now the time of his accountability has started. He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not giving NRO to the government.

He warned the government of resistance if force was used against the political workers. He criticised the delay in the NFC award. He also criticised the government for the alleged privatisation of hospitals and said his party would oppose any move that denies health services to the poor patients.